PennDOT Gets Ready For Winter

HARRISBURG – PennDOT highlighted their winter preparations. New measures signed into law will help keep travelers safe this winter and new equipment will ensure PennDOT can clear roads quickly in the event of bad weather. Vehicles are equipped with new, additional green lights which are incorporated with existing flashing or revolving amber lights. The added lights aim to increase safety by making construction and maintenance operations more visible. With over $186 million budgeted for this winter’s statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers, has over 728,000 tons of salt on hand. PennDOT is also seeking temporary equipment operators for the winter season to supplement the department’s full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements along with application information are available at employment.pa.gov/penndot.