Pedestrian Accident In Lebanon

LEBANON – Police are investigating an accident where an adult female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lebanon. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in the area of E. Cumberland and Bowman Streets yesterday around 6:30 a.m. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have information is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-6611.