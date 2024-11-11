Paying Tribute To Our Veterans

LANCASTER – Today is the Veterans Day holiday. As a result, federal, state, and local government offices are closed, banking institutions will not be open for business, and there will be no home mail delivery. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument, who is an Army veteran, says our nation owes much to the men and women who served. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker talked about the significance of this day. A variety of ceremonies are being held around the region to honor our veterans. Don’t forget, thank a vet!