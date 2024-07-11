PA VETConnect Measure Goes To Governor

HARRISBURG – PA state senators approved a bill establishing in law the PA VETConnect program to help PA veterans access benefits in their communities. Senate Bill 447 would establish in law the program, which is administered by the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and helps over 700,000 PA veterans. The database of resources enables local veteran advocates, including staff at county veterans affairs offices, to point veterans to information, resources, programs, and services in their area and statewide. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.