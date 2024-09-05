PA U.S. Senate Candidates To Debate In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – PA’s Republican and Democrat U.S. Senate candidates will be holding a televised debate in Harrisburg. Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat Bob Casey will participate in an October 3rd debate to be held at ABC27. McCormick said he’s promised Pennsylvanians total transparency on where he stands on the most important issues facing our Commonwealth: the price of food, fuel, and housing is hurting families, Joe Biden and Bob Casey’s open borders have enabled 4,000 Pennsylvanians to die of fentanyl overdose, and their war on energy is crushing PA jobs. Casey said he’s proud to continue PA’s long history of political debates. He added he looks forward to making his case for re-election and engaging his opponent on the issues that matter to people of the Commonwealth. The two agreed to other debates in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.