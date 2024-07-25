PA Turnpike To Launch Open Road Tolling On Eastern Portion Of System In January 2025

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officially announced plans to convert its tolling system to Open Road Tolling (ORT) east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension in January 2025. This celebration caps a 15-year transition to further meet customers’ expectations for safe, convenient and seamless travel. In an ORT system, tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds without slowing down or stopping beneath overhead structures — called gantries — located between interchanges. Equipment on the gantry and in the roadway processes E-ZPass or Toll-By-Plate transactions. Beyond properly mounting an E-ZPass transponder, customers will not need to do anything differently in preparation for the launch. The Turnpike will begin removing toll plazas in the eastern sections in 2025. ORT construction west of Reading is getting underway, and ORT will be fully operational there in early 2027.