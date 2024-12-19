PA To Get Railway Improvements

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced the approval of 30 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining 344 jobs across PA. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says expanding and improving PA’s rail freight network will support family-sustaining jobs and connect PA communities to the global economy while bolstering local economic development. PA has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving PA’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.