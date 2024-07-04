PA Sunday Hunting Bill Passes State Senate

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg have approved legislation that would end PA’s prohibition on Sunday hunting. Senate Bill 67 would have PA join the 39 states that have no limits on Sunday hunting. Bill supporters say while Pennsylvanians are allowed to hunt on three Sundays every year, hunters should have the right to hunt on any Sunday they choose. The Sunday hunting prohibition is one of the last vestiges of the Commonwealth’s “Blue Laws,” which were created a very long time ago, some dating back to colonial times. The bill now goes to the state House.