PA State Senators Martin And Yaw Applaud Increase In State Budget For Clean Streams Fund

HARRISBURG – State Sen. Scott Martin (R-13), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, applauded a $50 million annual recurring investment in the state’s Clean Streams Fund included in the 2024-25 state budget. The landmark Fund addresses agricultural conservation, nutrient management, clean water procurement, stormwater management and acid mine drainage and has helped Pennsylvania gain momentum in meeting its goals for reducing pollution to the Chesapeake Bay. Spearheaded by Martin and Yaw last session, along with Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49), establishment of the Fund coincided with creation of the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP). This program is designed to share costs to farmers for farm management practices that reduce sediment in waterways, keeping the nutrients out of waterways and on the farm to build soil health.