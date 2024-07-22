PA State Senators Laughlin And Langerholc Seek To Bring Back Flagship Niagara License Plate

HARRISBURG – State Sens. Dan Laughlin (R-49) and Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will soon introduce legislation to bring back the Flagship Niagara license plate. With the governor’s recent decision to revamp the design of Pennsylvania’s license plates, now is the perfect time to bring back a newly designed Flagship Niagara plate, aligning with the state’s efforts to modernize and enhance license plate aesthetics. The Flagship Niagara plate was available from late 1995 to early 1997, but discontinued due to significant legibility problems. However, advancements in design and printing technology now provide an opportunity to address these issues and reintroduce the plate with a new, improved design. “The Flagship Niagara holds great historical significance for Pennsylvania,” said Laughlin. “As the relief flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry during the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812, it played a pivotal role in securing a critical American victory. This victory ensured American control of the Great Lakes and boosted national morale.”