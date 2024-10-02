PA Senate Strengthens State’s Sex Offender Registry

HARRISBURG – A measure protecting children from sexual predators by closing a loophole in an existing state law has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1317 adds the crime of sexual assault by sports official, volunteer or employee of nonprofit association as a Tier II sexual offense, requiring individuals convicted of the offense to register as a sexual offender. Under current law, those convicted of the offense are not required to register as sex offenders. Bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties says this will be a great help. Senate Bill 1317 now goes to the PA House for consideration.