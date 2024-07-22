PA ‘s Lt. Gov. Highlights State Budget’s Investments In Afterschool Programs

MCKEESPORT – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis today stopped by McKeesport’s LaRosa Youth Club – where he spent many afternoons as a child and preteen — to highlight how the newly signed bipartisan state budget will provide millions for afterschool programs to keep Pennsylvania communities safe and give kids more opportunities. Lt. Gov. Davis said, “As someone who was a Club Kid when I was growing up, I know firsthand the value of afterschool programs. These programs keep kids safe during the critical hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and they provide opportunities for enrichment. That’s why I’m incredibly proud that the bipartisan state budget includes funding for afterschool programs, as part of our comprehensive approach to making Pennsylvania communities safer.”