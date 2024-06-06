PA Property Tax Relief For Disabled Veterans

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved a bill which would allow more disabled veterans to receive property tax relief. Senate Bill 194 would exclude U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance benefits as income when calculating eligibility for PA’s 100% Disabled Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption. Federal Aid and Attendance benefits provide monthly payments to disabled veterans who are housebound or need help with daily activities. Including those benefits when calculating income is preventing some disabled veterans in the state from qualifying for property tax reductions. The bill moves to the PA House for consideration.