PA Poll Workers Are Needed

PHILADELPHIA – Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt encouraged eligible Pennsylvanians to sign up to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 5 election. To recognize today’s National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a day of action designed to highlight poll worker recruitment efforts nationwide, Schmidt attended a poll workers’ training seminar in Philadelphia. Schmidt noted that many counties specifically need bilingual poll workers, especially those who speak Spanish or Mandarin. PA poll workers must be registered voters, which means they must meet voter registration eligibility criteria. PA also allows 17-year-old high school juniors and seniors to serve as poll workers if they obtain permission from their school principal and their parent or guardian. Poll workers are paid for their time at trainings and for their Election Day work. For more information on being a poll worker, click on the banner below.