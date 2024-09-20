PA March For Life & More Spotlighted

HARRISBURG – The 4th annual PA March For Life will take place on Monday. Thousands will gather in Harrisburg to give unborn children a voice before state lawmakers. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says a pre-rally concert begins at 10 a.m., the March for Life Rally starts at 11 a.m., followed by the march around the Capitol at noon. Information can be found at marchforlife.org/pennsylvania. Geer will also talk on issues facing PA families such as the push for more abortion in the state, legalization of recreational marijuana, and the upcoming election on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”