PA Institutions Awarded Hunger Grants To Fight Hunger

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education has awarded nearly $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants to 31 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger on campuses across the Commonwealth. All grant recipients are members of the Hunger Free Campus Initiative, a coalition of PA institutions of higher education focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students, creating opportunities for connection among student hunger advocates, providing resources and strategies for campuses, and supporting opportunities to apply for grants related to addressing food insecurity. The grants are awarded to help schools to expand access to food options, create awareness initiatives, and upgrade facilities. Grant recipients in our area include Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology in Lancaster, York College of PA, West Chester University, Reading Area Community College, Alvernia University in Reading, and Kutztown University.