PA Housing Action Plan To Be Created

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing his administration to create PAs first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, address homelessness, and expand affordable housing options. The Executive Order tasks the Department of Community & Economic Development with leading the plan’s development, working alongside various stakeholders to identify housing needs, and devise a strategic response. The Housing Action Plan will guide efforts to expand affordable housing and provide support to the unhoused. It will also ensure a coordinated, multi-agency approach involving state, local, and federal partners, as well as private organizations.