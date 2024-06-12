PA House Panel Advances Four Bills

HARRISBURG – Four bills have advanced out of the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee. Two would strengthen protections for PA consumers. House Bill 1977 would require businesses to clearly post any surcharges or fees on any credit or debit transactions in a visible place. Senate Bill 824 would provide free credit monitoring for victims of data breaches. A third measure, House Bill 2338 would modernize the PA Energy Development Authority to seize federal dollars and encourage private investment so that the state can turbocharge energy production and create family-sustaining jobs. The fourth, House Bill 2402 would amend current law to provide a tax credit for producers of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, an alternative, bio-based fuel now being used by the aviation industry. All four bills now go for a full House vote.