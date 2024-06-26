PA Governor Announces 2023 Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Are Ready To Go Out

STEELTON – Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne visited a Senior Center in Dauphin County to announce that rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2023 as part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program will start to be distributed on Monday, July 1, 2024, as required by law. The rebates are being distributed to an initial wave of over 442,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania, including 9,000 people in Dauphin County, totaling $266 million – significant increases from last year, when 283,468 homeowners were issued rebates totaling nearly $132 million. Last year, Governor Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Tax/Rent program, making good on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors and people with disabilities during his campaign and in his first budget address to ease the burden of rising costs.

