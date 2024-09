PA Gets More Presidential Visits

PENNSYLVANIA – The Keystone State is getting visits from the two major party presidential candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris joined President Joe Biden at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh. Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, is scheduled to campaign in PA on Wednesday and Thursday, but have not disclosed any details. Former President Donald Trump will be in Harrisburg tomorrow. He is scheduled to record a town hall with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity at 5:30 p.m.