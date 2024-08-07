PA Farmworker Of The Year Awards Distributed

BIGLERVILLE – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Hollabaugh Brothers in Biglerville, Adams County, to recognize three frontline agriculture workers as PA Farmworkers of the Year. Jose Mateos of Hollabaugh Brothers, Stephen Kulp of Clemens Food Group in Hatfield, and Charles Bishop of Pennsylvania Packinghouse in Washington County were honored as the first recipients of the new award. Workers eligible for the award include frontline field and livestock workers, seasonal workers, meat-packaging and food-processing workers. Nominees were selected for their initiative, determination, and positive impact on their coworkers and their employers’ daily operations. The three honorees are among over 593,000 workers whose jobs sustain PA’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.