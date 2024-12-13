PA Farm Show Anthem Singers Announced

HARRISBURG – The performers who will sing the National Anthem daily and at special events during the 2025 PA Farm Show have been announced. A panel of judges selected 20 finalists from among 40 qualified entries. Finalists’ videos were posted on Facebook for fan voting to determine those who will sing live throughout the week. A contest winner will sing in the GIANT Expo Hall of the Farm Show Complex and Expo Hall at 8 a.m. each day of the 2025 PA Farm Show from January 4-11, 2025. Performances can be heard throughout the complex and will be featured live on PA Farm Show’s Facebook page. Winners, and the dates they will sing, are listed below:

·Friday, January 3 at 5:30 p.m. at PA Preferred Reception – Hannah Weaver, York, York Co.

·Saturday, January 4 at 8 a.m. – Cadence Kline, Barnesville, Schuylkill Co.

·Saturday, January 4 at 10 a.m. at Opening Ceremony – Alona Buzey, Newmanstown, Lebanon Co.

·Sunday, January 5 at 8 a.m. – Shellenberger Siblings, Mount Joy, Lancaster Co.

·Monday, January 6 at 8 a.m. – East Stroudsburg North High School Chorus, East Stroudsburg, Pike Co.

·Tuesday, January 7 at 8 a.m. – Biglerville High School Select Chorus, Biglerville, Adams Co.

·Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. at Junior Livestock Sale – Alexandra “Ally” Bet, Barnesville, Schuylkill Co.

·Wednesday, January 8 at 8 a.m. – Alyssa Horton, Robertson, Huntingdon Co.

·Thursday, January 9 at 8 a.m. – Crystalyn Gureckis, York, York Co.

·Thursday, January 9 at 1 p.m. at Army-Navy Cookoff – Brayden Cressman, Perkasie, Bucks Co.

·Friday, January 10 at 8 a.m. – Camp Hill High School RoaR, Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.

·Saturday, January 11 at 8 a.m. – Penelope Shaw, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland Co.