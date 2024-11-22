PA Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA Family Institute President/CEO Michael Geer talking about issues impacting our families here in PA. He talked the work of their Independence Law Center which is coming under scrutiny by the liberal media for help schools provide policies to protect students. Geer also discusses how some PA hospitals are pushing sex reassignment surgeries and drugs, how the recent election results will impact PA families, and preparing for a 2025 PA March For Life. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 o’clock on WBYN 1075. You can also listen to the program online at wdac.com under “podcasts.”