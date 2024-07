PA Donor Day Seeks Organ Donors

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to come together to support organ and tissue donation. The fifth-annual PA Donor Day, a time to get people to register as organ donors, will be held August 1. Knowing that eight lives can be saved by just one organ donor, PA Donor Day will encourage Pennsylvanians to take a moment to register, knowing they could someday save someone’s life. Last year, national organ donors made 41,000 life saving transplants possible, yet more than 6,500 people in PA are still waiting for such a donation. You can find out more about PA Donor Day at donatelifepa.org/padonorday.