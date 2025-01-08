PA Ag & Youth Grants Awarded

HARRISBURG – Over $501,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture & Youth Grants have been awarded to 58 organizations in 29 PA counties, funding projects that will empower youth to succeed in PA’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says we need look to the future of agriculture. The Ag and Youth Grants provide direct funding of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs, and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer networking. Past funded projects include agriculture career seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry needs.