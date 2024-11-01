PA A.G. Comments On Reviews Of Voter Registration Forms In Multiple PA Counties

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry commented on the investigation of fraudulent voter registration forms in multiple PA counties. She said apparent attempts to submit fraudulent voter registration forms in Berks, Lancaster, Monroe, and York Counties have been defeated. The Attorney General’s Office is working with the respective county officials to investigate those responsible for the conduct. Henry said her office shares jurisdiction with county district attorneys to investigate violations of the state Election Code, and they are taking a collaborative approach to these matters. While not divulging sensitive information about the investigations, Henry clarified that the investigations are in regard voter registration forms, not ballots. The investigations are ongoing, and offenders who perpetrated acts of fraud will be held accountable under the law.