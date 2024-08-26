Organized Retail Theft Ring Nabbed

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced dozens of charges against five people involved in an organized retail theft operation that targeted stores across a number of PA counties over the course of three months this year. 19-year-old Marlin Polanco, 20-year-old Malik McDonald, 20-year-old Cartier Hardy, 20-year-old Homario Oldacre, and 20-year-old Lorenzo Walters were charged with corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, and related crimes. Between February 28 and May 30, the group allegedly stole over-the-counter medications and other health and beauty products from major retailers including Giant, Weis, and Wegmans in 40 documented incidents across nine counties including Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northumberland, Union, and York. The total value of stolen goods is estimated to be worth over $71,000. Polanco, McDonald, and Oldacre are currently in custody. Hardy and Walters have not yet been apprehended.