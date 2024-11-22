Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Deadline Approaches

LANCASTER – Individuals still have time to fill shoe boxes with toys, school supplies, and personal care items for needy children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child. The outreach by Samaritan’s Purse brings God’s love and the Gospel message to millions of boys and girls. Collection week runs now through Monday, November 25 in an effort to contribute to the 2024 global goal of reaching 12 million children with the Gospel. You can find out how to make up a gift filled shoe box and also find a drop-off location for the completed shoe box by clicking the banner below.