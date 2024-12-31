Open Road Tolling Begins In January

HARRISBURG – Starting in January, the PA Turnpike launches one of its most transformative projects in the highway’s history with Open Road Tolling. The PA Turnpike Commission is encouraging customers to take the following steps to support a seamless transition: E-ZPass customers should properly mount their transponder at all times; pre-registered Toll by Plate customers or an E-ZPass customers should keep their vehicles, license plates, and credit card information up-to-date on their accounts; and, if you haven’t already, open an E-ZPass account to take advantage of the most cost-effective way to travel on the PA Turnpike. Open Road Tolling is the culmination of the PA Turnpike’s decade-long journey to modernize operations on their 565+ miles of roadway. Under the new system, tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds beneath overhead structures called gantries without slowing down or stopping at toll booths. Equipment on the gantry and in the roadway classifies and identifies the vehicle and electronically processes tolls, allowing for free-flowing traffic which reduces accidents, improves the environment, and allows new access points. The new system will begin on the mainline PA Turnpike east of Reading along with the Northeast Extension beginning Jan. 5, 2025, and statewide in Jan. 2027.