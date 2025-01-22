Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – An officer involved shooting investigation is underway in York County. On Jan. 18 around 10 a.m., Hellam Township Police responded to Wilton Circle in Wrightsville for a welfare check on 36-year-old Lance Livengood. 911 calls indicated that Livengood, while streaming on Facebook Live, was behaving erratically, in possession of multiple firearms, and threatening his life. Upon arrival, officers tried to get Livengood to come out of the residence. After several attempts, he appeared at the front door with a shotgun and pointed it at officers. Livengood was told by officers to drop the weapon which he ignored. Officers fired upon Livengood. EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition. The York County D.A.’s Office requested State Police to investigate. Livengood is charged with multiple counts of felonious aggravated assault and other offenses.