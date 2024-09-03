No Swimming At Area State Park

YORK COUNTY – York County’s Gifford Pinchot State Park has closed for swimming through the remaining 2024 season. Officials report that water sample test results show elevated e.coli levels and harmful algae conditions continuing to exist at both the Quaker Race swimming area and Campground beach. Both beaches will be closed for the rest of 2024 and reopen in May 2025. Other park activities on or near the lake such as boating and fishing are permitted, with a reminder to use safe water recreation practices that help protect yourself and pets from harmful algae and other possible recreational water illnesses. They say to wash your hands after contact with untreated water; shower or bathe people and pets immediately after participating in water-based recreation activities; avoid swallowing and inhaling untreated water during recreational activities; avoid contact with water that has foam, scum, or discoloration; and seek and follow any water-body advisories or closures.