No More Hand Held Devices While Driving In PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro is to sign Senate Bill 37 into law this afternoon. The bipartisan legislation, called Paul Miller’s Law, will allow law enforcement officials to ticket motorists using hand-held devices while driving. Miller lost his life at 21-years-old to a distracted driver on Route 33 in Monroe County in 2010. The measure limits the use of handheld cellphones or other communication devices while operating a motor vehicle on a PA highway, although drivers can still use such devices if they are utilizing hands-free technology.