Nickel Mines Victim Dies 18 Years Later

HARRISBURG (AP) – A woman severely injured when she was a child after a gunman killed five girls and wounded her and four other girls during an attack on their one-room Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse has died 18 years later. 23-year-old Rosanna King died at her home this week. A funeral is planned today at her home in Paradise. She was 6 years old when she and the other girls were shot at the Nickel Mines Amish School in October 2006. 32-year-old Charles Roberts IV, a milk truck driver, barricaded himself inside the schoolhouse and let boys and several adults go as he tied up 10 girls and shot them before taking his own life as police closed in. The schoolhouse was torn down 10 days after the killings and a new one was constructed nearby.