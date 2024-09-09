New Protections Announced For PA Car Buyers

HARRISBURG – An amendment added to the PA Automotive Industry Trade Practices regulations provides new protections to Pennsylvanians when shopping for and purchasing motor vehicles. The amendment modernizes the regulatory definition of “advertisement” to clearly include online statements and representations. PA Attorney General Michelle Henry said her office worked closely with public and regulatory agencies in finalizing the changes to deal with one of the largest sources of consumer complaints that the Bureau of Consumer Protection receives each year. Motor vehicle dealers will now be required to inspect each motor vehicle within 30 days of when it enters their inventory for certain unsafe conditions. Motor vehicles that accumulate 500 or more miles on a dealer lot before sale will require an additional inspection. If a dealer finds any unsafe conditions – such as a flood damaged vehicle or a vehicle with a bent frame – listed in the regulation, they will be required to disclose them in writing prior to sale. The written disclosure is required even if the motor vehicle is being sold “As Is.” Henry added the updates to the regulations will make the process of purchasing a new vehicle more transparent.