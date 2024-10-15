New Option To Reinstate PA Driving Privilege

HARRISBURG –A new option to reinstate driving privileges in PA is headed to the Governor’s Desk. Senate Bill 1118 allows magisterial district judges to grant PA drivers who are unable to pay the fees and fines of their suspended license the option to pursue community service as a payment alternative. The initiative would only apply to drivers whose suspension resulted from routine violations. It would also allow those who currently have suspended licenses – due to inability to pay certain fines and fees – to be provided with the option of community service if a judge sees fit. The community service payment alternative could additionally apply to suspensions related to driving with a suspended license. Supporters say the bipartisan legislation will make a big difference in the lives of low-income drivers who cannot afford the fines to reinstate suspended licenses.