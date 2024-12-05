New Mural At PA Turnpike’s Bowmansville Service Plaza

DENVER – A new mural was unveiled by the PA Council on the Arts and PA Turnpike Commission at the Turnpike’s Bowmansville Service Plaza – with artwork created by Cocalico High School art students. This is the sixteenth piece created by a partnership which brings student-created, locally relevant artwork to service plazas across the PA Turnpike’s 565-mile system. Entitled “Scenes of Our Neighborhood,” the students’ mural incorporates themes and symbols of the Southeastern PA region – from wildlife and agricultural, to historical and industrial – and utilizes carefully crafted colors, geometric forms, and screen printed images. This project was coordinated through South Central PaARTners at Millersville University.