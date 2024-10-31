An Extension For PA’s One Call Law

HARRISBURG -A bill to amend and extend the PA Underground Utility Line Protection Law, widely known as the PA One Call Law, was signed into law by the governor. Senate Bill 1237, now Act 127 of 2024, extends the PA One Call Law through 2031 and improves safety protocols. Key enhancements include better communication between excavators, facility owners, and the PUC, along with improved documentation of underground utility lines. Originally enacted in 1974 and updated most recently in 2017, the law has seen significant reforms. These include the transfer of oversight to the Public Utility Commission, the mapping of unconventional gas lines in rural areas, and the establishment of a Damage Prevention Committee to address safety violations. The current law was originally set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The new law takes effect immediately.