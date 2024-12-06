New Distribution Center For Utz

HANOVER – State officials joined leaders from Utz Brands, Inc. at the opening of the company’s new Rice Distribution Center, a 650,000-square-foot state-of-the-art logistics hub in Adams County that consolidates operations from six other Utz facilities. Gov. Josh Shapiro emphasized how projects like Utz’s expansion demonstrate the importance of public-private partnerships in driving PA’s economic growth. The Rice Distribution Center, named in honor of Michael Rice – a third-generation leader of Utz – represents a milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance its logistics network and support volume growth. With 73 dock doors, 375 trailer parking spots, and advanced warehouse management systems, the facility will handle 1.1 billion pounds of product yearly.