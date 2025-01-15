New Bipartisan Caucus In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Some PA House and Senate members announced the formation of a new bipartisan, bicameral group within the state General Assembly called the PA Competitiveness Caucus. The Caucus aims to unify efforts across party lines to strengthen the state’s economic competitiveness. Its formation comes as the state faces challenges in retaining businesses, attracting new investment, and reversing stagnant population growth. The caucus will serve as a dedicated platform for lawmakers to collaborate on policies that drive economic growth and make PA an attractive place to live and work. Republican Caucus member, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said although we sit on opposite sides of the aisle, we are united in our belief that making PA more economically competitive through advancement of pro-growth policies which will benefit working-class families, reverse our stagnant population growth, and ensure our Commonwealth is an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come. Joining Phillips-Hill are Democrat Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola, Republican Beaver County Rep. Josh Kail and Democrat Chester County Rep, Paul Friel. The caucus will hold a press conference on January 28th in the Capitol Rotunda to discuss the caucus’s goals for the legislative session and then hold its first meeting.