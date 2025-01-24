National School Choice Week Approaches

HARRISBURG – School choice will be in the spotlight for PA families and educators next week as many will participate in National School Choice Week. Since 2022, 24 states have implemented or are preparing to implement new school choice expansions. This significant growth in K–12 learning options is changing the lives of millions of children and reflects the growing demand from parents for more personalized and flexible education possibilities. PA increased funding for its Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs by $75 million, enabling more families to access scholarships and choose the best schools for their children. With options expanding, parents are better positioned than ever to find the place where their children will learn, thrive, and succeed. You can learn more at schoolchoiceweek.com.