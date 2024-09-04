More Presidential Campaigning In PA

PENNSYLVANIA – The presidential campaigning continues in PA. Republican former President Donald Trump will be in Harrisburg this afternoon to participate in a special town hall event with Fox News Host Sean Hannity. It will be recorded at the New Holland Arena at the Farm Show Complex starting at 5:30 p.m. and air at 9 p.m. tonight on Fox News Channel. Democrat Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz will attend a series of campaign events today in Lancaster and Pittsburgh and tomorrow in Erie. Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are scheduled to be in Philadelphia on September 10 for a presidential debate hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center.