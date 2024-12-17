Missing York County Man Sought

YORK COUNTY – State Police in York County are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 77-year-old James Mull was last seen yesterday around 5 p.m. in the area of Winding Lane in Norris Township. Police believe Mull may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. Mull is a white male, five foot ten, 170 lbs. with gray hair and a beard, blue eyes, wearing glasses, sweatpants, flannel shirt, black baseball hat, and black sneakers. He drives a maroon 2013 Toyota Highlander with PA registration: ETA-9095. Anyone with information on Mull’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP York at 717-428-1011.