Missing Hiker’s Body Discovered In York County

YORK COUNTY – State Police are investigating the discovery of a hiker’s body discovered yesterday on State Game Lands in Lower Chanceford Township, York County. 47-year-old Joshua Markey of Windsor Township was reported missing after he parked his vehicle in the area of Furnace Road on August 15. The Coroner’s Office says it appears Markey had fallen and suffered blunt force injuries, which led to his death. The manner of death is pending further investigation.