Missing Dauphin County Child Now Located

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing child. Swatara Township Police are attempting to locate 8-year-old Nellyanis Ocasion-Maddox who was last seen at her residence in the 7400 block of Clearfield Street in Harrisburg on Monday, October 28 at approximately 11 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Dauphin County Emergency Management Agency at 717-558-6900.

UPDATE: Nellyanis Ocasion-Maddox has been located and has been reunited with her family.