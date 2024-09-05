Missing Chester County Woman Sought

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered Chester County woman. 54-year-old Annette Zuckerman was last seen at her residence in Thornbury Township on September 4th around 10 a.m. She is described as a white female, five foot six, about 120 lbs., with blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a tie-die t-shirt, shorts, glasses, and had a satchel bag. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.