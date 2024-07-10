Measure Honors Late Lebanon County Public Servant

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation to name a new bridge in honor of the late Sen. David Arnold Jr. Senate Bill 1144, amended to include Sen. Chris Gebhard’s provision, would designate the newly constructed bridge on Route 72 over Swatara Creek in Swatara Township as the Sen. David J. Arnold Jr. Memorial Bridge in recognition of his years of public service to PA, Lebanon County, and his local community. Before being elected to the state Senate in 2019, Arnold served as Lebanon County District Attorney for 14 years. Arnold was also a member of former Gov. Tom Corbett’s elder abuse task force and served as president of the PA District Attorneys Association. Gebhard’s office, in conjunction with PennDOT, plans to host a ceremony honoring Arnold’s life as a public servant once the bridge is completed this fall. In 2021, Arnold passed away after battling brain cancer at 49 years old. The measure now goes to the governor.