MDS Ready To Help In Hurricane Milton Aftermath

LITITZ – As Hurricane Milton swept through Florida, Mennonite Disaster Service evacuated volunteers, moved equipment, and stood ready to respond as soon as it’s safe. In Port Charlotte, FL, MDS Project Director Rollin Ulrich and 12 other leadership volunteers evacuated on Oct. 7 to Homestead Mennonite Church. By the morning of Oct. 10, the Port Charlotte volunteer team was taking a caravan of vehicles back to set up equipment again. They will be purchasing chainsaws and gear as their work may involve clearing debris and tarping as necessary once they get back. Monetary donations for Hurricane Milton relief can be made online by clicking on the banner below. Persons may also send a check to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 and enter “2024 Hurricane Milton” as the designation. MDS is also accepting donations for the Hurricane Helene relief effort.