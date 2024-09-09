Maryland School Shooting Death Leads To Arrest

JOPPA, MD – A Maryland high school died after being shot by another student during a dispute in a bathroom at Joppatowne High School. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler identified the victim in Friday’s shooting as 15-year-old Warren Grant of Edgewood. They identified the shooter as 16-year-old Jaylen Prince of Edgewood, who fled immediately afterward, but was caught later nearby. Prince has been charged as an adult with murder, first and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Harford County Detention Center. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Ross with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3555.