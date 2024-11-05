Maryland Picks U.S. Senator & Decides Question 1

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Republican and Democrat voters in Maryland agree that the state’s U.S. Senate race between Republican Larry Hogan and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks has unusually high stakes this year. In a deeply blue state where a Republican hasn’t won a Senate race in more than 40 years, Hogan has wide name recognition as a popular two-term governor. But Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Maryland voters will also vote on Question 1 which would add a Reproductive Freedom Amendment to Maryland’s Constitution. Pro family groups like Maryland Family Institute urge a “no” vote on Question 1.