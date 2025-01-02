Maryland Mother Charged In Child’s Death

HARFORD COUNTY, MD – Maryland authorities say a mother is in custody after being charged in the death of her 5 ½-month-old baby girl. On December 29, 2024, detectives assigned to the Harford County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to John’s Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after receiving a report from Child Protective Services of suspected child abuse. Upon meeting with medical staff, detectives learned that a baby had been brought to the hospital by ambulance with multiple skull fractures, a fractured leg, and numerous other life-threatening injuries. Investigators searched the child’s home located in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive in Aberdeen. During the investigation, detectives developed information that indicated the mother, 32-year-old Maya Dennis had sole care and custody off the child when the injuries were inflicted. The infant girl died from her injuries on December 31. Dennis has been charged with murder and child abuse, after making statements indicating she was responsible for the now fatal injuries. Dennis was arrested and has been transported to the Harford County Detention Center.